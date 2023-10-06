Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
House fire at Killyvally Park area in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following a fire at a property in the Garvagh area.

Police received a report shortly after 8am this morning of a fire at a house in the Killyvally Park area.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze which was located in an upstairs bedroom.

Damage was also caused to an adjoining house.

No one was in the property at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

An investigation is currently underway and police are appealing to anyone who is able to assist with enquiries to contact 101.

