The HSE is advising that children aged 6 months to 11 years be vaccinated in Donegal, ahead of the winter season.

Children’s COVID-19 clinics will take place in Donegal at The Vestry, St Conal’s Church, Letterkenny next Thursday.

For children aged 6 months to 4 years, vaccinations will be available from 2pm until 3pm.

Those aged 5 to 11 years can avail of the clinic from 3pm to 4pm.