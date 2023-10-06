Local Link announces enhanced Donegal to Sligo services

TFI Local Link has announced an enhancement of bus services from Donegal to Sligo.

As of Monday October 16th, route 982 will now operate seven daily return services Monday to Sunday from Sligo to Mullaghmore with five daily return trips extending from Mullaghmore to Ballyshannon.

As part of the ConnectingIreland Rural Mobility Plan, the route will continue to connect villages and areas such as Ballyshannon, Bundoran, Tullaghan, Mullaghmore, Cliffoney, Grange, Maugherow, Carney and Sligo.

The enhanced route will also provide improved morning and peak-time services seven days a week for commuters, as well as enhancedconnectivity to the Wild Atlantic Way and regional bus and rail services in Sligo.