The mayor of the Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District Councillor Kevin Bradley has honoured long-serving foster carers at an event in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.

Currently, there are 210 children in foster care in Donegal and 129 families who foster.

The carers, some of whom have cared for several children and young people for over 20 years, were presented with a gift as a mark of gratitude for their commitment to fostering.