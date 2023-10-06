Tanaiste remains committed to secure justice for Private Sean Rooney

The Tanaiste remains committed to ensuring justice is delivered for Private Sean Rooney.

The 23 year old army private was killed in the Lebanon in December last year.

Deputy Ruairi O’Murchu earlier this year raised concerns that the family of Private Rooney would not get justice.

Five members of Hezbollah have been accused of his killing.

Private Rooney was a native of Dundalk but had been living in Newtowncunningham for a number of years.

In response to Deputy O’Murchu in the Dail, Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he has raised the matter with the Lebanese Foreign Minister for the UN: