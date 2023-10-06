Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Tanaiste remains committed to secure justice for Private Sean Rooney

The Tanaiste remains committed to ensuring justice is delivered for Private Sean Rooney.

The 23 year old army private was killed in the Lebanon in December last year.

Deputy Ruairi O’Murchu earlier this year raised concerns that the family of Private Rooney would not get justice.

Five members of Hezbollah have been accused of his killing.

Private Rooney was a native of Dundalk but had been living in Newtowncunningham for a number of years.

In response to Deputy O’Murchu in the Dail, Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he has raised the matter with the Lebanese Foreign Minister for the UN:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Build-4
News, Top Stories

Over 2,900 premises St Johnston soon to benefit from high-speed broadband

6 October 2023
Country Music
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Ireland’s most country music obsessed town in Ireland

6 October 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE workers begin industrial action over managerial recruitment freeze

6 October 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Coming weeks “critical” in efforts to bring back devolved government – Michelle O’Neill

6 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Build-4
News, Top Stories

Over 2,900 premises St Johnston soon to benefit from high-speed broadband

6 October 2023
Country Music
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Ireland’s most country music obsessed town in Ireland

6 October 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE workers begin industrial action over managerial recruitment freeze

6 October 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Coming weeks “critical” in efforts to bring back devolved government – Michelle O’Neill

6 October 2023
laptop
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Budget will deliver an extra €1,000 for workers

6 October 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste remains committed to secure justice for Private Sean Rooney

6 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube