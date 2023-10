The Taoiseach says next week’s budget will deliver around at least an extra €1,000 to workers.

It’ll come through tax cuts and one-off payments.

Leo Varadkar says he wants to reward ‘work’ and make sure people ‘keep money in their pockets’.

He’s told the Irish Independent a ‘generous’ tax package on Tuesday will include cuts to income tax and USC.

However Labour’s Aodhán Ó Riordáin doesn’t believe tax cuts are necessary or the way forward: