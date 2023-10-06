Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Woman and children left shaken after car set on fire outside house in Derry

A man has been arrested after a car was set on fire outside a house in Derry last night.

Police are treating the blaze which broke out at around 11pm last night in the Clon Elagh area as arson.

A woman and three children who were inside the house at the time have been left shaken. They escaped uninjured.

Police believe at this time that a petrol bomb type device was thrown into the boot of the vehicle parked in the driveway of the house.

The 50 year old man remains in custody at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

