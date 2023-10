19 families in Ballymacool estate located in Letterkenny have received eviction notices.

In a letter issued by the developer landlord, says that due to changes in the company the houses are being sold.

Cathal Mac Fhloinn please, Chair of the Ballymacool Residents Association spoke to Greg Hughes this morning on the Nine ’til Noon Show.

He says there is very little accommodation available for rent in the area, and what is, simply is not affordable to working class families: