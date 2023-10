Cash and debit cards were stolen from a Letterkenny home over the weekend.

Sometime between 5pm on Saturday evening last and 2am on Sunday morning entry was gained to at a home in Manor View Park via an open window at the rear of the home.

The occupant, who was out for the night, returned home to discover a substantial amount of cash had been taken along with two debit cards.

Anyone who believes they have information that can assist with Garda enquiries is asked to make contact with them.