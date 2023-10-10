Donegal Deputy says Budget 2024 fails to address housing crisis

The Government has unveiled a €6.4 billion Budget package for 2024.

It includes tax cuts, increases to a box of cigarettes, and cuts to the costs of childcare.

The average worker will be €780 euro better off after a number of income tax measures were announced by Michael McGrath.

€5.3 billion has been committed in spending, along with €2.3 billion cost of living package.

However the overall health spending of €22.5 billion is down from last year’s total budget of €23.4 billion.

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the budget has failed to address the housing crisis: