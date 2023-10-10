Former Assistant Manager at LUH says management would welcome ED review sought by GPs

A former Assistant General Manager at Letterkenny University Hospital says he management and consultants at the hospital would welcome the review of the Emergency Department being sought by Donegal’s GPs, 78 of whom signed a letter to the Health Minister this week.

The letter calls for a review of the hospital services, a visit to the county by Minister Stephen Donnelly to meet with GPs and Saolta, and the establishment of a groupo that would be GP led.

Paddy Rooney said despite the GPs saying only 5% of their patients are referred to the ED, the hospital’s own figures show a significant increase in GP referrals in recent years.

He said it’s unfortunate that the GPs have questioned the competence of management at the hospital, saying they share the same concerns…….