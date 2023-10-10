Garda presence outside Leinster House ahead of Budget 2024 reveal

There’s a huge Garda presence outside Leinster House today as the Budget is revealed inside.

Senior Gardaí say it’s to ensure that any protests held go off peacefully.

While it’s not known if there will be any protests outside Leinster House today, the Gardai are not taking any chances.

It’s believed there will be upwards of two hundred members of the force here today.

The security barriers on Kildare Street and Molesworth Street are even higher than usual, while earlier the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was on Kildare Street checking the security.

Three weeks ago when politicians returned from the summer recess, a right-wing protest outside the Dail turned nasty, and there where thirteen arrests.