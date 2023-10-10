Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Garda presence outside Leinster House ahead of Budget 2024 reveal

There’s a huge Garda presence outside Leinster House today as the Budget is revealed inside.
Senior Gardaí say it’s to ensure that any protests held go off peacefully.
While it’s not known if there will be any protests outside Leinster House today, the Gardai are not taking any chances.
It’s believed there will be upwards of two hundred members of the force here today.
The security barriers on Kildare Street and Molesworth Street are even higher than usual, while earlier the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was on Kildare Street checking the security.
Three weeks ago when politicians returned from the summer recess, a right-wing protest outside the Dail turned nasty, and there where thirteen arrests.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot to Muff road closed

10 October 2023
mentalhealth
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District pay respects on World Mental Health Day

10 October 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget 2024 – Live updates

10 October 2023
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

€31million works to water progress in Buncrana

10 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot to Muff road closed

10 October 2023
mentalhealth
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District pay respects on World Mental Health Day

10 October 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget 2024 – Live updates

10 October 2023
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

€31million works to water progress in Buncrana

10 October 2023
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Assistant Manager at LUH says management would welcome ED review sought by GPs

10 October 2023
leinster house
News, Top Stories

Garda presence outside Leinster House ahead of Budget 2024 reveal

10 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube