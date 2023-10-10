IPH calls for health to be at the forefront of public policy

The Institute of Public Health says a healthier and more resilient economy is possible in Donegal if the government puts health at the heart of public policy.

The institute, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month, says the fact that it is a North/South agency recognises that a geographical border offers no protection against disease or ill-health.

IPH Chief Executive Suzanne Costello says while significant progress has been made in key public health policy areas, since 1998, both jurisdictions continue to face shared public health challenges that could benefit from enhanced North-South cooperation: