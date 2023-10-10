Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

IPH calls for health to be at the forefront of public policy

The Institute of Public Health says a healthier and more resilient economy is possible in Donegal if the government puts health at the heart of public policy.

The institute, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month, says the fact that it is a North/South agency recognises that a geographical border offers no protection against disease or ill-health.

IPH Chief Executive Suzanne Costello says while significant progress has been made in key public health policy areas, since 1998, both jurisdictions continue to face shared public health challenges that could benefit from enhanced North-South cooperation:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

IPH calls for health to be at the forefront of public policy

10 October 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information following chemist thefts in Strabane and Castlederg

10 October 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Ballyshannon today

10 October 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday October 9th

9 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

IPH calls for health to be at the forefront of public policy

10 October 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information following chemist thefts in Strabane and Castlederg

10 October 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Ballyshannon today

10 October 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday October 9th

9 October 2023
News feature Image - Joseph
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for missing 14 year old from Letterkenny

9 October 2023
garda car
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí road policing numbers 36% lower than in 2009

9 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube