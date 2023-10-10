Letterkenny Milford Municipal District pay respects on World Mental Health Day

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District have urged anyone experiencing mental health difficulties to seek help.

The issue was raised in the chamber this afternoon by Mayor Cllr Kevin Bradley, who said the area has lost too many people as a result of mental health issues, two of them very recently.

Cllr Bradley raised the issue at the opening of the meeting, after attending a number of events marking the designation of today as ‘World Mental Health Day’.

Members stood for a minute in memory of those whose lives were lost, and in solidarity with their families.