Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

PSNI appeal for information following chemist thefts in Strabane and Castlederg

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following recent thefts from chemists in Castlederg and Strabane over the weekend.

It’s believed two men aged in their mid 20s-30s  were involved in three separate reports.

It was reported on Saturday afternoon  shortly after twenty five to two, two men entered a chemist in the John Street area of Castlederg and stole eight candles and then made off on foot.

The first man is described as wearing a light blue sports top and grey bottoms.

He was wearing silver jewellery and had tattoos on his left forearm.

He was also carrying a black bag.

The second man was also wearing all black clothing.

As part of police inquiries enquiries,  they are linking this theft to a second occurrence on Saturday afternoon at approximately 3.30pm

It was reported the first man entered a chemist in the Main Street area of Strabane and took five perfume sets from the premises.

He is believed to have also entered another chemist in the upper Main Street area of the town, but was challenged by staff and left without taking anything.

Those with information including mobile phone, or CCTV footage is asked to contact police

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information following chemist thefts in Strabane and Castlederg

10 October 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Ballyshannon today

10 October 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday October 9th

9 October 2023
News feature Image - Joseph
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for missing 14 year old from Letterkenny

9 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information following chemist thefts in Strabane and Castlederg

10 October 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Ballyshannon today

10 October 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday October 9th

9 October 2023
News feature Image - Joseph
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for missing 14 year old from Letterkenny

9 October 2023
garda car
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí road policing numbers 36% lower than in 2009

9 October 2023
Candle
Top Stories, News

R262 reopened following fatal collision outside Glenties

9 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube