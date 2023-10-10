PSNI appeal for information following chemist thefts in Strabane and Castlederg

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following recent thefts from chemists in Castlederg and Strabane over the weekend.

It’s believed two men aged in their mid 20s-30s were involved in three separate reports.

It was reported on Saturday afternoon shortly after twenty five to two, two men entered a chemist in the John Street area of Castlederg and stole eight candles and then made off on foot.

The first man is described as wearing a light blue sports top and grey bottoms.

He was wearing silver jewellery and had tattoos on his left forearm.

He was also carrying a black bag.

The second man was also wearing all black clothing.

As part of police inquiries enquiries, they are linking this theft to a second occurrence on Saturday afternoon at approximately 3.30pm

It was reported the first man entered a chemist in the Main Street area of Strabane and took five perfume sets from the premises.

He is believed to have also entered another chemist in the upper Main Street area of the town, but was challenged by staff and left without taking anything.

Those with information including mobile phone, or CCTV footage is asked to contact police