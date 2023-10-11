Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Business Matters Ep 166 – Trish Hegarty

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of Inis Communications, Trish Hegarty.

Trish worked as a journalist with the Irish Times, RTÉ and BBC Radio Foyle before setting up her PR, social media, and digital content agency in 2004.

Inis Communications recently launched the Inis ExPRtise PR toolkit for SMEs with limited time and budgets. The toolkit is a custom-built integrated system for creating plans and calendar data specific to each client, combined with one-to-one online mentoring sessions. This information is stored in a client membership area and is fully accessible and editable for the duration of the life of the account.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

