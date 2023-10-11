Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Fuel prices up this morning despite suspension of excise duty increases

Overnight increases to the carbon tax means petrol and diesel prices have risen again this morning.

Yesterday, the Government decided to defer the re-instatement of excise duty rises until April and August of next year.

However, a jump in the carbon tax in the budget means petrol prices are up 2 cents a litre while diesel is up 2.5 cents per litre.

The Finance Minister Michael McGrath’s defending the Government’s decision to delay one tax while raising another.

He says they will review where prices stand before deciding to raise excise duty once again…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel prices up this morning despite suspension of excise duty increases

11 October 2023
gfa cover
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCU conference celebrating role of community groups in GFA

11 October 2023
intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

9,169 people on the Live Register in Donegal

11 October 2023
road closure
News, Top Stories

Temporary road closures at Urbalreagh for the rest of this week

11 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel prices up this morning despite suspension of excise duty increases

11 October 2023
gfa cover
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCU conference celebrating role of community groups in GFA

11 October 2023
intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

9,169 people on the Live Register in Donegal

11 October 2023
road closure
News, Top Stories

Temporary road closures at Urbalreagh for the rest of this week

11 October 2023
adaptation grants
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to bring in external OTs to address Adaptation Grant backlog

11 October 2023
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle urges DCC to consider buying Ballymacool houses as special housing meeting takes place in Lifford

11 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube