Judge rules four people have case to answer regarding alleged illegal pro-Palestine parade in Derry

A District Judge at Derry Magistrate’s Court today ruled that four people had a case to answer as regards their taking part in an illegal parade in support of Palestine, while the case against local councillor Shaun Harkin was dismissed.

The five Goretti Horgan (70) of Westland Avenue, Davina Pulis (36) of Knoxhill Park, Robert Paul Maxwell (60) of Rathlin Drive and Jude Coffey (27) of Gartan Square and local councillor Shaun Harkin (52) of Beechwood Avenue all in Derry are charged with taking part in an illegal procession on February 14 2024 and in Harkin’s case February 17 in support of Palestine.

At the close of the prosecution case defence counsel submitted that the case should be dismissed out due to lack of evidence .

Today,District Judge Conor Heaney said that taking everything into consideration four of the defendants, Horgan, Maxwell, Coffey and Pulis, had a case to answer.

The judge said that on February 14 2024 after a vigil in the Diamond protesters had marched down Shipquay Street to the Guildhall in a ‘peaceful and orderly’ manner.

He said he was satisfied a procession in terms of the legislation had taken place as the marchers had moved cohesivey and there had been a number of people involved.

The judge said that he had heard evidence that police had given several warnings in relation to the illegality of the procession.

All this being so Judge Heaney ruled that four of the accused had a case to answer.

As regards Councillor Harkin who was charged in connection with a demonstration in Ferryquay Street on February 17 2024 Judge Heaney ruled that he had no case to answer.

He said that following a protest inside Foyleside a small number of people made their way to Starbucks.

The judge said that he was satisfied this gathering did not constitute a procession under the terms of the legislation and so he dismissed the charge against Harkin.

The case against the other four will resume on June 29th with the defence case.