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Mullooly calls for EU wide Sepsis awareness initiative

A Midlands North West MEP is calling on the EU to fund a Sepsis Awareness Campaign, saying families and campaigners should not have to carry the burden of public education alone.

He told the European parliament this week that too many families only learn about sepsis after tragedy has struck, citing two campaigners in the North East of the country who run their own campaign inspired by their own family experiences.

Mr Mullooly told the parliament that sepsis awareness belongs not just in hospitals, but in classrooms, sports clubs and communities right across Ireland and Europe……….

 

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