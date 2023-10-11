Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a look at the papers we have extensive coverage of Budget 24 with guests from the Government, opposition and a tax expert:

Sarah Shovlin joins Greg with news that banks may offer interest free loans for those engaging with the defective concrete scheme, Packie Bonner reacts to Ireland co-hosting Euro 28 and theirs news on an event for businesses interested in business sustainability:

We hear of an event marking 50 years of the 28th Battalion, we preview an Ageing Well Information and Social Even, Ciaran is in with business news and a caller relates her experience of the Emergency Department at LUH: