Donegal Deputy calls for surgical hub in Donegal Town

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has written to the Health Minister in relation to review the decision to not include Donegal Town as a location for a surgical hub.

There are a total of 40,000 inpatients annually between Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital.

It is the second time Deputy MacLochlainn has raised the issue in the form of a parliamentary question, following what he deems an unsatisfactory response.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the North West region shouldn’t be once again overlooked: