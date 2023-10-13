Budget a disaster for the fishing and seafood sectors – MacLochlainn

The government has ben accused of massaging last year’s fisheries and seafood sector allocations in the budget, leading to a 50% drop in the provisions announced this week for 2024.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says last year’s allocation was €337.45 million, this year’s is €176.9 million.

He says last year’s figure included the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund money, with the government taking credit for what was essentially a redundancy payment to Ireland’s fishing industry.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the past year has been a difficult one for the sector……