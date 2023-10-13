Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Bus service to Heather Road area of Galliagh withdrawn following a number of stoning incidents

SDLP Derry City and Strabane District Council Group Leader councillor Brian Tierney has called for an end to attacks on the Slievemore bus service.

Translink have decided to withdraw the service to the Heather Road area of Galliagh after 6pm over the next few days following a number of stoning incidents in recent days.

The decision will continue over the weekend and be reviewed next week.

For full press release, see below.

Tierney calls for an end to attacks on Slievemore bus service

Councillor Tierney said:

“It’s deeply regrettable that Translink have taken the difficult decision to withdraw this vital service from the local Galliagh community. It follows a number of deplorable attacks with stones on buses in recent days which have put drivers and passengers at risk. This decision will impact the stops which service local residents in Ederowen Park, Elaghmore Park, Cashel Hill Park and Glencaw Park. Nobody wants to see the area losing services, but our first priority has to be keeping people safe.

“I would urge the people behind these attacks to stop at once and for parents in the area to make sure their children are not engaging in anti-social behaviour. This area will be without this vital service over the weekend which will impact people who rely on this service returning from work or seeing friends and family.

“Translink have confirmed to me that they will review this decision at the beginning of next week. We need to ensure that there are no further attacks of this nature in the coming days so that we can see this service reinstated as soon as possible. I’m fed up with incidents like this impacting our local community and residents in this area are too. I’ll continue to work on the ground in this area and with Translink until these problems are resolved.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tax cuts and one off cost of living and social welfare payments deemed progressive, according to ESRI

13 October 2023
IMG-9360
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pearse Doherty voices concerns for recruitment and investment in Irish Defence Forces

13 October 2023
translink culmore
News, Top Stories

Bus service to Heather Road area of Galliagh withdrawn following a number of stoning incidents

13 October 2023
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
Top Stories, News

Multi-use games are in Stranorlar won’t go ahead because of planning delays

13 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tax cuts and one off cost of living and social welfare payments deemed progressive, according to ESRI

13 October 2023
IMG-9360
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pearse Doherty voices concerns for recruitment and investment in Irish Defence Forces

13 October 2023
translink culmore
News, Top Stories

Bus service to Heather Road area of Galliagh withdrawn following a number of stoning incidents

13 October 2023
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
Top Stories, News

Multi-use games are in Stranorlar won’t go ahead because of planning delays

13 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2023
Killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget a disaster for the fishing and seafood sectors – MacLochlainn

13 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube