Bus service to Heather Road area of Galliagh withdrawn following a number of stoning incidents

SDLP Derry City and Strabane District Council Group Leader councillor Brian Tierney has called for an end to attacks on the Slievemore bus service.

Translink have decided to withdraw the service to the Heather Road area of Galliagh after 6pm over the next few days following a number of stoning incidents in recent days.

The decision will continue over the weekend and be reviewed next week.

Tierney calls for an end to attacks on Slievemore bus service

Councillor Tierney said:

“It’s deeply regrettable that Translink have taken the difficult decision to withdraw this vital service from the local Galliagh community. It follows a number of deplorable attacks with stones on buses in recent days which have put drivers and passengers at risk. This decision will impact the stops which service local residents in Ederowen Park, Elaghmore Park, Cashel Hill Park and Glencaw Park. Nobody wants to see the area losing services, but our first priority has to be keeping people safe.

“I would urge the people behind these attacks to stop at once and for parents in the area to make sure their children are not engaging in anti-social behaviour. This area will be without this vital service over the weekend which will impact people who rely on this service returning from work or seeing friends and family.

“Translink have confirmed to me that they will review this decision at the beginning of next week. We need to ensure that there are no further attacks of this nature in the coming days so that we can see this service reinstated as soon as possible. I’m fed up with incidents like this impacting our local community and residents in this area are too. I’ll continue to work on the ground in this area and with Translink until these problems are resolved.”