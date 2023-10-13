DCC publishes navigation drawings for Polestar Roundabout ahead of light switch-on on Tuesday

Donegal County Council has confirmed that new traffic signals on the Polestar Roundabout in Letterkenny will share out the green time across the four arms of the roundabout, based on the volumes on each arm at any time.

Officials say this will speed up the flow on some arms and slow down the flow on other arms resulting in improved operation of this key junction.The council has published revised drawings showing the lanes that motorists should take as they navigate around the revised layout of the Polestar Roundabout.

The lights go live on Tuesday next, with the council warning there may be initial traffic delays as people get used to the new system.

Council drawings –

Council release in full –

Polestar Roundabout Signalisation – Navigation Drawings

The main objective of the Polestar Signalisation Project is to improve traffic flow at the Polestar Roundabout while also providing safe facilities for pedestrians and cyclists at the roundabout.

Traffic flow will be improved using traffic signals at the roundabout to manage the traffic entering the roundabout. The traffic signals will share out the green time across the four arms of the roundabout based on the volumes on each arm at any time.

This will speed up the flow on some arms and slow down the flow on other arms resulting in improved operation of this key junction.

The drawings attached show the lanes that motorists should take as they navigate around the revised layout of the Polestar Roundabout.

As motorists approach the roundabout, they should select the appropriate lane depending on the exit they plan to take guided by the road markings and signage.

Line markings on the roundabout will guide motorists through the junction to their selected destination.

Motorists should note that they may be required to stop at traffic lights at various points as they travel, onto, around and off the roundabout junction.

The new traffic signals will be switched on Tuesday 17th of October 2023 . It is likely that traffic delays will be experienced initially as the traffic signals are being commissioned and as motorists get used to the new layout and signals.

Donegal County Council requests all users of the roundabout familiarise themselves with the revised road layout and to follow the direction signage and road markings to navigate the roundabout safely and effectively.