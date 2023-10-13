Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defective block homeowners have succeeded where government failed in discussions with banks – Pringle

A Donegal TD has told the Dail that homeowners affected by defective blocks are taking the initiative in meeting with the banking and insurance industries because of ineffectual Government leadership.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told Tanaiste Michael Martin that the homeowners have had good success where the government has failed.

Mr Martin defended the government’s record on the issue……….

This was rejected by Deputy Pringle, who called on the Tanaiste to establish a workinggroup to look at the specific issues that the Redress Focus Group on Banking and Insurance have identified.

He challenged the assertion that the current scheme offers 100% redress…….

 

 

You can hear the full exchange between Deputy Pringle and Tanaiste Michael Martin here –

