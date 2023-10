A West Donegal councillor has told a special meeting of Donegal County Council that while there is not an issue of rough sleepers in the county, the problem of silent homelessness needs to be recognised for what it is.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says that increasing numbers of families are left with no other option but to move back to the family home.

She said something has to be done to assist these families, as they don’t qualify for housing schemes……..