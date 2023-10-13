Multi-use games are in Stranorlar won’t go ahead because of planning delays

It’s emerged that a planned 4G Multi Use games area in Stranorlar will not now go ahead.

Donegal County Council says the development would have provided a state-of-the-art facility for clubs and organisations throughout the County, consistent with the Twin Towns designation as a Sporting Centre of Excellence.

The project, along with nine other smaller ones, was approved by the EU Special Programmes Body, on condition that they were completed by September of this year.

The other nine were completed at various locations throughout the County, but the Stranorlar project only received planning approval this week, after the time for drawdown of funding had expired.

The Council acknowledges the co-operation and guidance of the funders, but says the ordinate delay in receiving the necessary approvals from An Bord Pleanala means that the project cannot be delivered within the Peace IV timelines, and consequently is no longer financially viable.

************************************************

Council statement in full –

Donegal County Council – Peace IV Action Plan – Development of 4G Multi Use Games Facility in Stranorlar

Donegal County Council under the Shared Spaces & Services Theme of the Peace IV Action Plan included a proposal for the development of a 4G Multi Use games area in Stranorlar. The development would have provided a state-of-the-art facility in Stranorlar available to clubs/organisations throughout the County, consistent with the Twin Towns designation as a Sporting Centre of Excellence. This project together with 9 other projects were approved by the SEUPB with the Letter of Offer conditioning a completion date of 30th September 2023. It should be noted that the 9 other projects, although smaller in scale, have been successfully delivered and completed at various locations throughout the County.

Having regard to the designation and ownership of the Project site in Stranorlar, applications were submitted to An Bord Pleanala in March and April 2022 with an anticipated turnaround time of 6-9 months, followed by a 7-month construction period.

It is regrettable that the Council must now confirm that we are not in a position to proceed with the project in Stranorlar. While favourable decisions from An Bord Pleanala in respect of the Project were received this week, the letter of offer period for drawdown of funding has expired. The Council wish to acknowledge the co-operation and guidance of the funders SEUPB throughout this period, however the inordinate delay in receiving the necessary approvals from An Bord Pleanala means that the project cannot be delivered within the Peace IV timelines, and consequently is no longer financially viable, given the scale of monies required to deliver the project.