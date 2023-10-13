Rugby World Cup 2023 Quarter-Final Preview: Ireland vs New Zealand with Alex McDonald

Hugo Kennan against Scotland last week

Ireland face New Zealand at the quarter-final stages of the Rugby World Cup this Saturday.

The two countries faced each other at the same stage in 2019, where Ireland lost 46-14. Since then, Ireland has lost once in four meetings against the All Blacks.

Interms of personnel, Mach Hasnen has been included in an unchanged starting XV, despite sitting out training this week due to a calf issue suffered in last weekend’s 36-14 victory over Scotland. Although Ireland will be without lock James Ryan, who sustained a hand injury against the Scots following his introduction as a replacement,

Highland’s Jordan McDaid spoke with our rugby correspondent Alex McDonald on a preview of Ireland vs. New Zealand…

This weekend in the other quarter-finals ties:

Saturday, Oct 14 (QF1) – Wales v Argentina, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

Sunday, Oct 15 (QF3) – England v Fiji, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

Sunday, Oct 15 (QF4) – France v South Africa, Stade de France, 8pm