SDLP welcomes new ‘X212’ coach services from Derry to Belfast for quicker travel

The SDLP has welcomed new express ‘X212’ coach services from Derry to Belfast which will allow passengers to enjoy quicker journeys.

Translink has confirmed that the direct service will be available from Monday the 23rd October.

After months of lobbying from the SDLP and an unanimously supported Council motion from Cllr Lilian Barr, Translink has confirmed that the direct service will be available from Monday 23 October.

Cllr Lilian Barr said:

“Delighted that after my successful motion to Council, Translink has agreed to reinstate direct services from Derry to Belfast which will be in place in the coming weeks allowing passengers can enjoy faster journeys via the new direct express ‘X212’ coach services. This route is a hugely popular one, enjoyed by many passengers whether for work or for leisure. I’m glad concerns were taken on board and have no doubt this news will be welcomed by my constituents. My motion to council also urged Translink to consider a direct service to Dublin airport, and we remain dedicated to advocating for this important initiative.”

SDLP Infrastructure spokesperson Mark H Durkan said:

“Following the long awaited opening of the A6 dualling scheme from Derry to Dungiven, the response from motorists has been hugely positive, with people lauding the smoother and indeed quicker journey to Belfast. That said, one complaint that continued to crop up was from people travelling via the 212 who felt they weren’t getting the benefit of the new shortened journey.

“Commuters, particularly those travelling for work, had raised concerns with our offices that given the numerous stops included in the normal 212 route meant the journey remained approximately two hours long. Pleased that Translink have agreed to our proposals to reinstate the express service which will see time savings of at least 15 minutes for passengers. This is the direction of travel that public transport needs to be headed in, making services more accessible and efficient for customers to improve uptake. Providing flexibility will encourage people to leave their cars home and help in the fight back against the climate crisis.”