Delight for Na Rossa as they beat Moville to win Junior A Championship

Na Rossa secured the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Junior A Championship title as they defeated Moville by 0-15 to 1-10 in an absorbing final at O’Donnell Park.

Spurred on by some fine points by Cillian Bonner, Na Rossa led by 0-6 to 0-2 midway through the first half but it was Moville who led at the break, 1-5 to 0-7 helped by a goal from Seamus McLaughlin.

In an exciting second half, Moville led by 1-10 to 0-12 going into the close stages but Na Rossa scored the last three points to go on and lift the silverware.

Here’s Ryan Ferry and Brendan Devenney after the full time whistle…