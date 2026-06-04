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Cllr to propose dog park in Letterkenny-Milford MD

A Milford-based Cllr is set to propose a motion to the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District concerning dog parks.

Cllr Declan Meehan will ask whether the council will explore developing dedicated dog parks in the district.

He says that a number of possibilities can be explored, including creating designated areas within existing parks.

According to CSO figures, around 16% of adults in Ireland acquired a new pet during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the majority of those being dogs.

Cllr Meehan says that a lot of parks currently are dog-free zones, creating demand:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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