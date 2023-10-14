Donegal League wrap: Seven out of seven for Oldtown Celtic

Oldtown Celtic continue to lead the way in the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One as they made it seven wins in a row with a 5-2 win over Fintown Harps.
Meanwhile, in the Old Orchard Inn Division Two, Swilly Rovers made it six out of six as they overcame Gweedore Celtic to maintain their 100% record and stay clear at the top.
Results
|Saturday 14th October, 2023
|Glencar Inn Saturday D1
|Cappry Rovers
|1
|vs
|3
|Kildrum Tigers
|Glencar Celtic
|2
|vs
|1
|Donegal Town
|Oldtown Celtic
|5
|vs
|2
|Fintown Harps AFC
|St Catherines FC Reserves
|2
|vs
|2
|Strand Rovers
|Old Orchard Saturday D2
|Castlefin Celtic
|0
|vs
|4
|Dunlewey Celtic
|Cranford FC Reserves
|2
|vs
|2
|Ballybofey United
|Gweedore Celtic
|2
|vs
|3
|Swilly Rovers
|Milford United
|4
|vs
|0
|Copany Rovers
|Ramelton Mariners
|1
|vs
|0
|Drumbar