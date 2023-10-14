Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Donegal League wrap: Seven out of seven for Oldtown Celtic

Oldtown Celtic continue to lead the way in the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One as they made it seven wins in a row with a 5-2 win over Fintown Harps.

Meanwhile, in the Old Orchard Inn Division Two, Swilly Rovers made it six out of six as they overcame Gweedore Celtic to maintain their 100% record and stay clear at the top.

Results

Saturday 14th October, 2023
Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Cappry Rovers 1 vs 3 Kildrum Tigers
Glencar Celtic 2 vs 1 Donegal Town
Oldtown Celtic 5 vs 2 Fintown Harps AFC
St Catherines FC Reserves 2 vs 2 Strand Rovers
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Castlefin Celtic 0 vs 4 Dunlewey Celtic
Cranford FC Reserves 2 vs 2 Ballybofey United
Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 3 Swilly Rovers
Milford United 4 vs 0 Copany Rovers
Ramelton Mariners 1 vs 0 Drumbar
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Protest in LK 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peaceful rally in support of the people of Gaza at Letterkenny Station Roundabout

14 October 2023
Jamie's Thank You
News, Top Stories

Charity tea party event in Burtonport Community Centre tomorrow

14 October 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says workers’ strike is a reminder of ongoing bailout effects

14 October 2023
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin TD responds to staff reductions in HSE

14 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Protest in LK 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peaceful rally in support of the people of Gaza at Letterkenny Station Roundabout

14 October 2023
Jamie's Thank You
News, Top Stories

Charity tea party event in Burtonport Community Centre tomorrow

14 October 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says workers’ strike is a reminder of ongoing bailout effects

14 October 2023
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin TD responds to staff reductions in HSE

14 October 2023
Donegal Railway Museum
News, Top Stories

Donegal Railway Museum to feature on RTÉ for the second time this year

14 October 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch new campaign to report hate crime

14 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube