Donegal Railway Museum to feature on RTÉ for the second time this year

The Donegal Railway Museum is set to feature on RTÉ again for the second time this year after its appearance on Nationwide.

This time, the museum will feature on a special two-part documentary called ‘The Records Show’ which will air tomorrow evening at 6.30pm.

The landmark documentary will venture into the many stories that make up Ireland’s history through archived materials, some of which have never been revealed in public before.

The County Donegal Railway will feature in Episode 1 with RTÉ presenter, Katie Hannon meeting Niall at the Museum to discuss the report she found in the archives relating to the end of the Donegal-Ballyshannon line which went along the coast to Rossnowlagh.

