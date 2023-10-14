Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says workers’ strike is a reminder of ongoing bailout effects

A Donegal TD recently met with representatives of the Irish Wheelchair Association to discuss the impact of the worker’s strike which will take place next week.

Workers who provide vital services such as disability care and homeless support, will be going on strike.

Thomas Pringle TD says that the strike is a reminder of the ongoing effects of the bailout and the impact it has had on every part of our society.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Pringle said that the support of the Irish Wheelchair Association member for the staff was total: