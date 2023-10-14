Errigal Ciaran storm through to Tyrone SFC Final

Champions Errigal Ciaran cruised through to another Tyrone Senior Football Championship Final as they notched up a 2-19 to 0-7 victory over Ardboe in a one sided semi-final meeting in Carrickmore.

Errigal Ciaran led by 1-14 to 0-3 at half-time and the result was never in any doubt.

They will now face Trillick in the decider with the latter having overcome Dungannon by 2-11 to 1-9 in their semi-final.

Francis Mooney filed this full time report.

Elsewhere, Pomeroy will beat Derrylaughan by 1-10 to 0-10 in their intermediate semi-final game in Galbally.

They will now take on Moy in the final. Moy defeated Clonoe by 2-13 to 0-13 in the second semi-final at the venue.