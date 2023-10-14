Floods bags a hat-trick as Finn Harps win final home game 4-1

Ryan Flood (pictured) scored a hat-trick as Finn Harps beat Athlone Town 4-1 in their last home game of this season’s SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Given that Harps had been beaten in their three previous outings against the midlanders – who still have play-off aspirations – this was a welcome win for the Finn Park faithful.

Harps went ahead through a Tony McNamee free after six minutes before a Jamie Watson own goal enabled Athlone to draw level on 14 minutes.

Flood made it 2-1 on 52 minutes and then added penalties in the 62nd minute and in stoppage time to give the home side their biggest league win of the season in Ballybofey.