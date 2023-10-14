Institute keep up winning streak while Dergview draw away

The goal scorers

In the NIFL Championship last night, Institute moved up to second after winning their third game in a row after a hard-fought 3-2 away win against Ards.

Ards struck first through Connor Maxwell in the eighth minute of play, the visitors then hit back thanks to a goal from former Finn Harps player Michael Harris with 30 minutes on the clock, and eight minutes later, recent Derry City player Orrin McLaughlin helped the away side go in at the break 2-1 up. In the second half, Aidan Steele got the Constitutes back in the game 14 minutes into the second half, but Tiernan McKinney then got the winner with 64 minutes gone in the match.

Dergview played out a 2-2 draw away to Ballyclare and remain in second-last place in the table.

Former Finn Harps player Jamie Brown opened the scoring for the away side on 35 minutes as they went into halftime 1-0 up. A brace then from the home team through Darius Roohi, from open play three minutes into the second half, and a penalty on the 74th put his side 2-1 up, but Jamie Brown, with his second on the night, helped secure a 2-2 draw.