Junior A Final: St Mary’s Convoy and Robert Emmetts must meet again

St. Mary’s, Convoy and Robert Emmetts will have to meet again to determine who lifts this year’s Donegal Junior B Championship title.

In the decider at O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon, the Convoy side got off to a great start and led by 1-4 to 0-1 after 23 minutes and at the break they led by 1-4 to 0-2.

But the Castlefin side mounted a strong fightback in the in the second half with a flurry of scores. They led at one stage but in the end the match ended all square. It finished St. Mary’s Convoy, 1-7, Robert Emmets 2-4,  and so a reply will be required.

