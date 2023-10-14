Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny clocks to be set to the right time

Clocks on the façade of the Central Library Letterkenny are to repaired and set to the right time in the coming weeks, while the clock at An Grianan Theatre was set to the right time last week.

The issue was raised this week by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who told Letterkenny Milford Municipal District that four clocks on the library building each sjhow a different time, and up until last week, the theatre clock showed a different time again.

He said one local person had commented that Main Street is so long it n ow has different time zones.

Cllr Kavanagh particularly welcomed the resetting of the theatre clock, which was the signature project of the last mayor of the old Letterkenny Town Council……..

