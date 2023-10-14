LGFA Ulster champions Donegal pick up five Irish News Allstars

Niamh Carr and Abigail Temple Asoko in the full back line

Five members of Donegal’s ladies panel who won the LGFA Ulster Championship earlier in the year picked up Irish News Ulster Allstars last night in Belfast.

In the full back line, Niamh Carr and Abigail Temple Asoko got the nod, and at wing half back, Amy Boyle Carr secured her spot. Looking at midfield, last year’s LGFA Senior Players’ Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin is in there, while Katie Dowds starts in the half forward line to make up the five Donegal players in this year’s allstars team.

Antrim’s Orlaith Prenter has been named Ladies’ Footballer of the Year.