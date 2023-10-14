No Donegal players in this year’s Irish News Ulster Allstars

Shane McGuigan, Men’s Football Player of the Year.

No Donegal players have been included in this year’s Irish News Allstars, after a disappointing Ulster campaign in which the county was knocked out in the quarter finals by Down.

Full team: Gk, Rory Beggan (Monaghan), full back line, Aidan Forker (Armagh), Eoin McEvoy (Derry), Conor McCluskey (Derry), half back line, Conor McCarthy (Monaghan), Gareth McKinless (Derry), Karl O’Connell (Monaghan), in midfield, Conor Glass (Derry), Brendan Rogers (Derry), half forwards , Ethan Doherty (Derry), Darragh Canavan (Tyrone), Paul Cassidy (Derry), full forwards, Shane McGuigan (Derry), Rian O’Neill (Armagh), Conor McManus (Monaghan).

Shane McGuigan was named Men’s Football Player of the Year.