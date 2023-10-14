Peaceful march in support of the people of Gaza at Letterkenny Station Roundabout

A peaceful march has taken place in Letterkenny at the Station Roundabout in support of the people in Gaza.

Over 200 people are taking part in the march in aid of Palestinian civilians.

Israeli officials say people fleeing northern Gaza will be given safe passage until 2pm today in Irish time.

It’s after Israel’s military ordered more than 1-million people to evacuate.

It’s a week since surprise Hamas attacks led to a war, which has already killed three-thousand-five-hundred people.

The US says it’s been working to open a humanitarian corridor into Egypt this afternoon.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says they’re trying to protect civilians on both sides: