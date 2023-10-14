Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Peaceful march in support of the people of Gaza at Letterkenny Station Roundabout

A peaceful march has taken place in Letterkenny at the Station Roundabout in support of the people in Gaza.

Over 200 people are taking part in the march in aid of Palestinian civilians.

Israeli officials say people fleeing northern Gaza will be given safe passage until 2pm today in Irish time.

It’s after Israel’s military ordered more than 1-million people to evacuate.

It’s a week since surprise Hamas attacks led to a war, which has already killed three-thousand-five-hundred people.

The US says it’s been working to open a humanitarian corridor into Egypt this afternoon.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says they’re trying to protect civilians on both sides:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Protest in LK 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peaceful march in support of the people of Gaza at Letterkenny Station Roundabout

14 October 2023
Jamie's Thank You
News, Top Stories

Charity tea party event in Burtonport Community Centre tomorrow

14 October 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says workers’ strike is a reminder of ongoing bailout effects

14 October 2023
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin TD responds to staff reductions in HSE

14 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Protest in LK 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peaceful march in support of the people of Gaza at Letterkenny Station Roundabout

14 October 2023
Jamie's Thank You
News, Top Stories

Charity tea party event in Burtonport Community Centre tomorrow

14 October 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says workers’ strike is a reminder of ongoing bailout effects

14 October 2023
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Féin TD responds to staff reductions in HSE

14 October 2023
Donegal Railway Museum
News, Top Stories

Donegal Railway Museum to feature on RTÉ for the second time this year

14 October 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch new campaign to report hate crime

14 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube