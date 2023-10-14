Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI launch new campaign to report hate crime

The PSNI in partnership with the Northern Ireland Policing Board, Policing and Community Safety Partnerships and the Hate Crime Advocacy Service, have today launched a new campaign to highlight the impact that hate crime has on victims and to encourage everyone to report hate crime when they see it.

The campaign is being launched during Hate Crime Awareness Week and has been developed to prompt the public to put themselves in the shoes of someone who was at the receiving end of one of these crimes.

This comes after it was revealed over 3,000 people have been victim of a hate crime or hate incident in the past 12 months.

