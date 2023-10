Champions Errigal Ciaran easily defeated Ardboe in a one-sided semi-final matchup in Carrickmore, winning 2-19 to 0-7 to go to another Tyrone Senior Football Championship Final.

At halftime, Errigal Ciaran led by 1-14 to 0-3 and the outcome was never in doubt.

They will now play Trillick in the championship game; Trillick defeated Dungannon by a score of 2-11 to 1-9 in their semifinal.

Here’s Errigal Ciaran joint manager Mark Harte, after the match…