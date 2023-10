The Health Minister’s decision to make cut backs within the HSE will lead to “catastrophic” consequences, according to Sinn Féin.

€22.5 billion was set aside for healthcare in last week’s Budget, with reports that Minister Stephen Donnelly had sought much more.

A recruitment freeze has been imposed for a range of staff, including junior doctors and healthcare assistants, to help manage spending.

But Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane says reducing staff on the ground is not the answer: