Trillick is into this year’s Tyrone Senior Championship Final after beating Dungannon Thomas Clarke by a score line of 2-11 to 1-09, in Healy Park, Omagh on Friday night.

Champions of 2015 and 2019, are back in the decider against Errigal Ciaran or Ardboe.

After the match, winning manager Jody Gormely praised his defence, saying they were “first class”…