Moville lost the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Junior A Championship final after defeat by Na Rossa at O’Donnell Park by a score of 0-15 to 1-10.

Moville trailed at half time by 1-5 to 0-7, thanks in part to a goal from Na Rossa’s Seamus McLaughlin.

Moville had a 1-10 to 0-12 lead in the closing minutes, but Na Rossa scored the final three points to win the trophy.

After the match Moville manager Pat McLaughlin said “We just came up short” …