Winning Junior Championship is “unbelievable” – Na Rossa’s John McDyre

Na Rossa won the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Junior A Championship after defeating Moville at O’Donnell Park by a score of 0-15 to 1-10.

Na Rossa, who were encouraged by some excellent play by Cillian Bonner, led Moville, 1-5 to 0-7, at the half, thanks in part to a goal from Seamus McLaughlin.

Moville had a 1-10 to 0-12 lead in the closing minutes of the thrilling second half, but Na Rossa scored the final three points to win the trophy.

After the match Na Rossa’s John McDyre said it was “unbelievable” on winning the Junior Championship…

Here’s reaction also from Na Rossa’s Christian Bonner..