On this week’s DL Debate – The Championship, Brendan Devenney has a County Final Preview LIVE from Highland Motors in the company of officials from the Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair clubs and former Dr Maguire Cup winners Brendan Kilcoyne, Gary McDaid, John Gildea and Stephen Cassidy.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny.

Watch or Listen below: