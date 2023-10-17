Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Applicants at Sperrin and Derg based sporting clubs to receive £2,000 in funding each

A number of Sperrin and Derg based sporting clubs are set to benefit from grant assistance through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s “Support and Sport Programme” and the “Club Pitch Maintenance Programme”.

The funding recommendations were made by Council’s Sports Committee, of which Cllr Ruairí McHugh is a member and were formally proposed by Cllr Paul Boggs at a meeting of Council’s Health & Communities Committee last Thursday.

Cllr Ruairi McHugh says that the fund has been set up in order to contribute to the maintenance of facilities.

He says that almost 100% of applications were successful in receiving up to £2,000 each…….

 

 

 

